New Data Show Onduo by Verily Significantly Improves Glycemic Levels Among Employees Living with Type 2 Diabetes at American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022

Participants in an employer-sponsored type 2 diabetes program with the highest baseline glycemic indices saw the greatest improvements – a 2.5% year-to-year decrease in HbA1c levels; those who used a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) or telemedicine visits saw a 0.7% decrease in HbA1c levels year-to-year

New, independently evaluated data presented today at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Scientific Sessions show that use of the chronic care digital platform, Onduo by Verily, led to clinically significant improvements (P values ≤.05) in blood glucose and cholesterol levels among participants of an employer-sponsored type 2 diabetes (T2D) management program within the first year of participation.

The retrospective, pre-post study, "Independent Evaluation of Effects of a Virtual Employer-Sponsored Type 2 Diabetes Management Program on Blood Glucose," evaluated 578 employees with type 2 diabetes from December, 2020 to September, 2021 and showed:

Year-to-year changes in participants' hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), fasting glucose (FG), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) significantly improved compared to pre-intervention changes: HbA1c (-0.3 v. 0.0, P .02); FG (-8.8 v. 6.8, P <.001); HDL (1.4 v. -0.3, P <.001); LDL (-6.4 v. -4.4, P .05).

"Onduo customers and members often share how our digital health platform engages people in an easier way to manage the broader health impact of type 2 diabetes – having our customer independently analyze our clinical efficacy further validates our approach," said Erich Huang, MD, PhD, Chief Science and Innovation Officer at Onduo. "Data and technology coupled with personalized, precision care can identify the moments of greatest impact and help people adopt healthier behaviors."

About the Study

The objective of the study was to independently evaluate the effect of a virtual, employer-sponsored type 2 diabetes management program on blood glucose changes within the first year of participation. The study assessed Onduo's impact on employee blood glucose levels year-to-year and changes associated with using specific Onduo tools, such as its mobile app, blood glucose meter (BGM), health coach consultations, continuous glucose monitor (CGM), and telemedicine visits. Prior to measuring effects of Onduo-related interventions, participants were required to complete an employer-sponsored wellness program, independent from Onduo.

These findings were presented virtually and in-person during the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in Chicago, IL on November 6, 2022. To learn more about the results, visit the abstract.

About Onduo

Onduo by Verily is a virtual, chronic care platform for people living with type 2 diabetes, hypertension and depression that brings together the promise of technology and data with human connection to deliver personalized, precision care and empower people toward healthier behaviors. Accessed via employer and health plan benefit programs, Onduo by Verily couples lifestyle coaching and specialist telehealth visits with an evidence-based technology platform delivered in one mobile app. Onduo is powered by clinical and non-clinical inputs, securely sourcing data from connected devices to empower members toward better outcomes. Onduo LLC headquarters are based in Newton, Mass.

Onduo LLC and a network of affiliated professional entities collaborate to offer certain care management and coordinated clinical care programs.

About Verily

Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet that is using a data-driven, people-first approach to change the way people manage their health and the way healthcare is delivered. Launched from Google X in 2015, Verily's purpose is to bring the promise of precision health to everyone, every day. Verily is focused on generating and activating data from a wide variety of sources, including clinical, social, behavioral and the real world, to arrive at the best solutions for a person based on a comprehensive view of the evidence. Verily uses its recognized expertise and capabilities in technology, data science and healthcare to enable the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive better health outcomes. For more information, please visit verily.com.

