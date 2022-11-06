Submit Release
The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will attend an event at the Centre for Newcomers in Calgary to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable, and build an economy that works for everyone.

The Minister will be accompanied by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Date

Monday, November 7, 2022

Times (all times local)

10:00 a.m. MST

Attendance is in-person only:
Centre for Newcomers
125-365 36 Street NE
Calgary AB

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. MST on Monday, November 7, 2022.

