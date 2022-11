OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a by-election will be held on December 12, 2022, in the electoral district of Mississauga—Lakeshore.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c2559.html