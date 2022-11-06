Submit Release
Media Advisory - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will attend an event at the Canadian Trucking Alliance in Brampton to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable, and build an economy that works for everyone.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Date

Monday, November 7, 2022       

Times (all times local)

1:15 p.m. EST

Attendance is in-person only:
Canadian Trucking Alliance
555 Dixon Road
Toronto ON

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 7, 2022.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c4358.html

