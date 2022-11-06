Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler’s Travel to Paris, France and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler will travel to Paris, France, and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt November 6-15 for meetings with the Organization for Economic Development (OECD), French officials, and the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference (COP27).

In Paris, he will meet with OECD Ambassadors to discuss the U.S. Global Fertilizer Challenge and opportunities for collaboration on fertilizer and food security ahead of COP27. He will also meet with French foreign ministry and development officials to discuss food security cooperation. Special Envoy Fowler will underscore the increasing need to enhance agricultural climate resilience to improve global food security.

In Sharm El-Sheikh, Special Envoy Fowler will deliver remarks at the Preparing for Change: A Whole-of-Government Approach to Food and Water Security side event. He will highlight the progress that has been made over the past year on agriculture, food security, market access, and water security, and reinforce the need to do more under the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE). Special Envoy Fowler will also participate in the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) ministerial event, which will focus on driving more rapid and transformative climate action in the agricultural sector. The Special Envoy will also hold discussions with public and private food security experts on the need to adapt agriculture to a changing climate.