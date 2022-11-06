Submit Release
News Search

There were 278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,276 in the last 365 days.

MoMo encourages retailers to receive money via QR code

VIETNAM, November 6 - HCM CITY — MoMo has rolled out a promotion for businesses and users who receive money by QR code with prizes of up to VNĐ10 billion (US$402,290) from now until December 7.

Merchants and business households who receive money by QR code will accumulate gold on the app to exchange for gifts and cash from MoMo and its partners.

From November 21 there will be incentives exclusively for users.

MoMo is a fintech unicorn with a super app and payment services including via QR codes.

With a ‘collection QR’ on MoMo, a seller/receiver only needs to provide a buyer/transmitter a QR code to enter an amount and click transfer to complete the transaction.

The recipient does not need to provide a phone number or bank account, thereby reducing the possibility of transferring to the wrong person.

Nguyễn Bá Diệp, co-founder of MoMo, said: "The QR code payment/transfer feature has simplified payment for both users and business owners. MoMo wants to accompany small merchants and business households to promote non-cash payments with QR codes to save time and cost and improve the customer experience". — VNS

You just read:

MoMo encourages retailers to receive money via QR code

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.