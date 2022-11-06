Submit Release
K-WATER Acknowledge SIG leadership on Tina Hydro Project.

K-WATER Acknowledge SIG leadership on Tina Hydro Project

 

PM Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and K-Water CEO Park.

Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-Water) has acknowledged the leadership of the national Government for the successful ground breaking ceremony of the Tina Hydro Project.

K-Water CEO Jae Hyeon Park personally conveyed these remarks during his courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare before leaving over the weekend.

CEO Park said, the project supported by a number of partners from around the world would not have reached the milestone ground breaking without the consistent support of the Sogavare-led government.

“Prime Minister, you did a great job in ensuring all stakeholders work together on the Tina Hydro Project. I learned so much from your leadership,” said Mr. Park.

Mr. Park adds, having been in the country and physically interact with various government Ministries gave him a more realistic picture of what else can be done to assist apart from the Tina Hydro project.

“When I get back to Korea, I’ll make sure, we continue discussions on drinking water supply issues, Education, Solar and other key sectors. We’ll gather information and continue discussions with relevant government Ministries.”

Acknowledging the K-Water CEO sentiments, Prime Minister Sogavare said, the Tina Hydro Project is a long time coming. It took about two decades to reach where it is now.

Prime Minister Sogavare assure CEO Park of the Government’s trust adding, the company’s credibility is unquestionable. It is a model for Solomon Islands to replicate.

“The Government will give you all the support needed to see the project’s successful completion.”

The project itself is a move to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. It is Solomon Islands contribution towards global response to reduce Green House Gas emmission, PM Sogavare said.

The Prime Minister also sent his government’s and the people of Solomon Islands’ condolence to the Government and people of Korea on the death of the more than 150 people killed in a crowd-crush during last week’s Halloween festivities in Seoul, Korea.

-PM Press Sec

