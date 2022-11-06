Submit Release
News Search

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,243 in the last 365 days.

Tim Hortons to offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members in recognition of Remembrance Day

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day.

This Friday, any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members either in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

"Each year, Tim Hortons and our 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude."

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c3231.html

You just read:

Tim Hortons to offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members in recognition of Remembrance Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.