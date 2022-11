Reverse Mortgages In Clearwater As Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Opens New Office

Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is expanding its retail presence in Florida with a new office location in Clearwater, Florida.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse mortgages in Florida are becoming increasingly popular and Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company plans to capitalize on the trend by expanding their local presence in the Tampa Bay area. Located in the heart of Pinellas county, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Clearwater office serves Clearwater, St Petersburg, and all of Pinellas and Pasco counties.“Folks really want to be able to work with someone local and trusted. With that in mind, expanding our retail presence in Florida is very important to us.” said Brian Correa, President of Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company. “Our clients had expressed frustration trying to find and meet with a reverse mortgage professional in Florida in person. Having this office in Clearwater just makes a ton of sense. With an office in Tampa and now Clearwater, we have both sides of Tampa Bay covered for face to face consultations with our clients.” said Brian Correa, President and chief MLO of Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company.With interest in reverse mortgages in Clearwater at an all-time high, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company aims to serve the local community by providing unsurpassed service with passion and providing as much information as possible to anyone interested in learning more about a reverse mortgage in Clearwater Florida, a reverse mortgage in Saint Petersburg Florida, or a reverse mortgage anywhere Pinellas or Pasco counties.“You can’t replace looking someone right in the eye when you are doing business, especially business as important as the equity in your home. Our goal is complete statewide coverage for anyone in Florida who wants to learn more about a reverse mortgage locally, and we are proud to offer reverse mortgages in Clearwater, Florida. Don’t be fooled by celebrity endorsements from out-of-state lenders; we know reverse mortgages and the Florida market better than anyone, it’s all we do!” concluded Mr. Correa.A reverse mortgage (sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 62 (Some programs as young as 55!) that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation, retirement supplement, and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company (NMLS # 2090602) is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. The Clearwater/St Pete office is located at 13575 58th St N Ste 108 Clearwater, FL 33760, Phone: 727-828-6061; meetings by appointment only. Go to www.FloridasBestReverse.com to learn more or to find a location near you.