Prudent Shipping Investments closes financing for a modern Handy bulker
SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prudent Shipping Investments (Prudent), a Singapore based Company, has closed financing for a 11 year old Japanese built Handysize bulk carrier.
Financing of 70% of the purchase price (close to market value) was achieved. The borrower is a reputed, hands-on, family owned experienced ship owner, now with the third generation active in the business . The vessel was bought on a Friday and after crew change, the vessel was already enroute to complete its first voyage fixture by Tuesday. Prudent acted as the exclusive Arranger in this financing.
Since starting operations in early 2017, Prudent has arranged more than USD650mn of financing via senior debt and lease structure for owners based in Singapore, India, Middle East, UK, Denmark and the US. In addition, Prudent has also arranged 6 equity and mezzanine tranche transactions and acted as an advisor on one M&A deal. We continue to work humbly basis our guiding principles of discretion, speed and results.
Divay Goel, the Chief Investment Officer of Prudent commented, "it was a pleasant experience to work with such a technically and commercially experienced shipowner."
Prudent Shipping Investments advises financial institutions to invest in shipping and ports. Prudent works with a close, fixed set, of institutional investors with whom it has developed a relationship of trust over several years of material relationship. Prudent's services include structuring deals, due diligence and assessment of technical, operational and commercial parameters, including aspects of vessel valuation/condition survey, insurances, and projections of earnings, operating expenses and residual value.
The founder, Divay Goel has been in shipping for the last 32 years. He has arranged capital and advised on more than 250 shipping and ports investments in his career, including for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Carlyle, Blackstone, 3i, IFC/World Bank and GIC. He was recently chosen by BIMCO as a member of the SHIPLEASE sounding board, advising on BIMCO's new standard sale and leaseback term sheet. He was also a core member of the team at the Baltic Exchange in London, which developed the concept of electronic trading of Forward Freight Agreements/FFAs.
Prudent welcomes ship owners and operators to touch base with the company for their vessel financing requirements. Prudent's contact details are, Email: dg@prudent-shipinvestments.com, Phone: +65 91875990. The Company works on its principles of Discretion, Speed and Results.
Divay Goel
