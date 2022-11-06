Submit Release
VP Sara Duterte joins Revilla in relief distribution in Cavite

PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release
November 6, 2022

VP SARA DUTERTE JOINS REVILLA IN RELIEF DISTRIBUTION IN CAVITE

Vice President Sara Zimmerman Duterte was joined Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Sunday morning to distribute relief goods and assistance to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in the hard-hit province of Cavite.

The two public servants first proceeded to Brgy. Bacao in General Trias where thousands of residents affected by the recent storm were given Family Food Packs and relief goods to assist them as they start again.

Vice President Duterte and Revilla immediately went to Imus Sports Complex after to continue the relief distribution especially that many families in Imus have lost their homes due to the onslaught of Bagyong Paeng. A huge number of families continue to seek shelter in the evacuation centers of the city.

Caviteños were grateful for the presence of Vice President Duterte after she personally visited the province and said that she will always always look after the welfare of the province and its people.

Afterwards, Revilla inspired the people as they start their lives again amid the aftermath of the disaster.

"Gaya ng palagi kong sinasabi, huwag tayong panghihinaan ng loob dahil sa hindi ibibigay ng Panginoon ang pagsubok na tulad nito kung hindi natin kaya", the lawmaker said.

Several officials from the local governments in Cavite were also present to show their gratitude to Vice President Duterte for her effort.

