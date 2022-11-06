Jelenew Evolve Y Back Women's Bib Shorts Cracked the Code for Long-duration Training and Cycling Performance

Jelenew Evolve Y Back Women's Bib Shorts are the keeper for long-duration training and the ultimate cycling performance

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelenew, an American haute couture professional cycling brand, has taken another step forward in segmenting the needs of women's cycling gear. Jelenew released new bib shorts for long-duration training, bringing a unique experience to professional cyclists and bikepackers looking for day-to-day comfort and aerodynamic design. The Evolve Y Back Women's bib shorts feature V-shaped back straps that provide ample support and comfort while allowing the bib shorts to fit female-specific ergonomic and help increase the rider's performance while training or racing. Jelenew's unique Haute Couture technique and craftsmanship combines high-quality stretchy and breathable fabric, and the integrated professional chamois that provides up to 7-hours of support. These technical and ergonomic designs bring together ultra comfort and a sleek aesthetics, making it a strong contender in the women's bibs category.

It is said that the cycling shorts are inspired by the V-shape and the solid structure of an boat anchor to provide upward lifting support for the shorts. The high rebound and breathable shoulder straps with Jelenew logo have a cotton-like touch and makes the garment fit closely with the body and evenly distributes the pressure on the shoulders.

Sweat-wicking compression fabric from Italy, certified by OEKO-TEX® and bluesign® APPROVED, is healthy, environmentally friendly, and comfortable on the body without constricting your movement. It works well at letting heat and moisture escape.

The cycling chamois is a crucial component when you are considering purchasing bib shorts. Jelenew use a premium cushion from the Elastic Interface®Crossover series, which is perfect for long rides of up to 7 hours. The core supportive area of the chamois has a foam density of up to 130kg/m³, which can significantly improve riding comfort on bumpy road. The chamois surface is treated with an antimicrobial treatment to prevent odor or stale feeling after long or multiple rides. Its high-density inserts in the perineal and ischiatic area give the proper protection to the cyclist that spends long hours on the saddle. The cycling chamois is designed to perfectly fit the anatomy of women. The pressed lines underneath the chamois and the curvature provide a smooth surface and gradual transition, improving saddle stability and fit. The curved shape of the chamois matches the curve of the pelvis and, integrated with a soft top layer, allows the chamois to move with the rider's body during one's movement to avoid friction. The unique channel structure and the incredibly soft and recycled polyamide material make the chamois moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and environmentally friendly, greatly enhancing the experience of long rides for women cyclists.

It is also worth mentioning that these bibs are designed specifically for the physiological structure of women cyclists, with shoulder straps that can adapt to different chest shapes and a high waist design that wraps and supports women's core abdominal muscles. The popular streamlined tailoring technology fits and protects the waist and abdomen, reducing wind resistance while providing support for the core muscles and reducing physical exertion while cycling.

Taking into account that cyclists generally require a larger range of movement in the leg area, Jelenew uses super breathable, ultra-thin, and strong stretch fabric on the side of the cycling pants. The leg grippers are partly spliced with embedded anti-slip silicone and partly spliced with ultra-thin moisture-wicking and quick-drying stretch fabric, making the legs hard to slide so they do not run up during cycling.

When women cyclists purchase bib shorts for high-intensity cycling, they are often concerned with the fit, shoulder strap placement, and comfort of the chamois. Thanks to Jelenew's technical tailoring artistry, the V-shaped construction, and the selected professional chamois, these bib tights are a one in all solution for long-duration training. Jelenew's high-quality, eco-friendly, sleek aesthetic stands out amongst its competitors.

