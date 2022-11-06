Submit Release
Reopening of some Sports Bureau facilities

MACAU, November 6 - Starting from 7 November 2022 (Monday), Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Mong-Ha Sports Centre and Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium of the Sports Bureau will be reopened and online booking service will be resumed for residents to continue sports exercise.

Regular cleaning and disinfection has been carried out at the sports facilities under Sports Bureau. Before reopening, Sports Bureau has already further enhanced cleaning and disinfection in the facility as instructed by Health Bureau’s prevention guidelines, providing a safe and hygienic environment for sports users.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website www.sport.gov.mo, or call the hotline 2823636 during office hours.

