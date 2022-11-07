“M5azn”, KSA’s 1st ever Drop Shipping Platform, is all set to launch the Middle East into the E-commerce World
Providing top-class integrated logistic support and multi-services to online store owners and young entrepreneurs, “M5azn” has aimed to help achieve their goalsRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With close to zero startup investment, reduced inventory management, and a broad product offering, M5azn has emerged as the most reliable choice for drop shipping services by online store owners. Being the 1st Drop Shipping service provider from Saudi Arabia, M5azn focuses on eliminating all hassles conjoined to managing online stores while requiring no capital to start your projects.
M5azn is an electronic warehouse with excellent storage, packaging, and shipping facilities for all its users. With offerings of more than 30,000 comprehensive ranging wholesale products, that too without any capital, M5azn ensures that the business grows and establishes a sustainable revenue value stream. These products can be quickly listed to personalized online stores in a few clicks, with automatic linkage.
Mr. Wessam Alsanawi, CEO and founder of M5azn - المخازن الالكترونية shared, “Our goal at M5azn is to be the change agent in the e-commerce market here in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia. We look to support our young entrepreneurs and emerging online ventures by providing the best tools and services to grow their business at an accelerated rate and become part of the e-commerce ecology".
"We will put the Middle East on the map concerning its vast potential in the e-commerce field," he added.
The team at M5azn has intelligently tailored multiple packages for different sizes and types of vendors and businesses, so merchants can check out the products for free and choose the best available options according to their needs and requirements. From free packages to specialized packages for likes of Instagram merchants or E-commerce, M5az offers a variable variety to all its users on a monthly or annual basis. Learn more and compare these packages on their website.
Abdulrhman, a satisfied online business owner, and M5azn partner, shared, "I am proud of M5azn. Being a Saudi Citizen, this wonderful company has made entry into the e-commerce world like a piece of cake. Thank you and keep going; our heroes".
About M5azn - المخازن الالكترونية
A company owned by Mr. Wessam Alsanawi, M5azn - المخازن الالكترونية embarked on its journey in September 2020 in Ar Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Establishing itself as KSA's first and most reliable drop shipping startup, M5azn helps establish online businesses with negligible capital.
It provides a top-notch logistic structure, a diverse range of products, and drop shipping services for multi-size and dimensional projects and businesses. Currently operating majorly in KSA and the Sultanate of Oman, M5azn looks to expand across borders.
