IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for ITSM estimated at US$ 3982.9 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 9164.8 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Segmentation by Types: -

Service Portfolio Management

Configuration and Change Management

Service Desk Software

Operations and Performance Management

Dashboard, Reporting and Analytics

Segmentation by Applications: -

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

BMC Software

Broadcom

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

TOC of IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Market Perspective

3 ITSM Competitive by Company

4 Global ITSM Breakdown Data by Type

5 Global ITSM Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 ITSM Market Dynamics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

