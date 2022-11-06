Author Shuford Jones Realizes Desire to Provide Christians Easier Understandings about the Gospels and Holy Scriptures

As the earliest, the shortest, and in many ways, the most direct of the four gospels in the New Testament, Christian Author, Shuford Jones carries on with his Bible Believers Series, thereby publishing “Maximum Impact! Mark: the Gospel”, an excellent book that depicts a clear presentation of the life, ministry, death, resurrection, and ascension of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Shuford Jones has been an ordained minister for more than 61 years, and has preached in more than 250 churches. For several years, he fulfilled his calling as a pastor. Today, he continues to spread the word of God. More than that, he writes books that make it easier for others to understand the Bible. His first book was on the life of David and on Psalm 1-72. With the same purpose, he writes his Bible Believers Series, where he highlights and makes sense of the biblical scriptures such as the Gospels of Mark and John, the book of Hebrews, and many more.

“Maximum Impact! Mark: the Gospel” tackles the life and ministry of Jesus, and his major impact on God's world and on the lives of those who lived, are living, and who will live on earth. It tells the life of Jesus Christ according to Mark, one of his devout followers. The book is so much more than what it seems. For the betterment of his work, Jones made use of the Old Testament prophecies and the other Gospels to explain and expound Mark's story even further. In his desire to make it an easy read, he provides clear wording that maintains the correct interpretation of the scriptures.

From a world of sins and demons to the rise, death, and resurrection of the great Messiah whom we know as Jesus Christ, this is a book that will further strengthen your faith by recalling the miracles, death and eternal sacrifice made by the Son of God.

Book available at Amazon

Maximum Impact! Mark: the Gospel: Life, Ministry, Teaching, Suffering, Death and Resurrection of Jesus the Son of God

Author: Shuford Jones

Publisher: Bowker

Published Date: May 16, 2020

About the Author

Shuford Jones graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and also did postgraduate studies at Fuller Theological Seminary. He has served as a pastor, Bible teacher, and missionary for over 60 years. He taught Old Testament at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Atlanta branch. He and Ann have four children and 16 grand and great grandchildren.

