Author Ronald Jirovec's Wide Variety of Poetry

Divine guidance is one of the meaningful things that people naturally sought after. We try to look for it by going to church, praying at home, reading biblical verses; the list goes on. For some, it is by reading poetry. Thus, Ronald Jirovec presents his “Poems for Praise, Comfort, and Joy”— your 3-in-1 book of inspiration, hope, and praises for the Lord.

Ronald discovered his passion for writing and poetry when he studied Literature at the UW Stevens Point where he graduated with a BS Degree. Just as many of us try to find our calling, Ronald found his. Not only did he find he was good at rhyming, but he loved it too.

Variety is what came forth as he wrote. His poetry covers a wide variety of topics. From life-long lessons to mysteriousness, hard times and testing, adventurous hiking, other people, intellectual and philosophical introspection, comfort, and hope; you name it. In exactly 339 pages, you will find yourself learning more than what you initially expected. You will find yourself moved with his poem, “Not Getting It,” or perhaps hopeful in another poem of his, “Turn Back From Hopelessness.” All these can be found in the book.

More than the variety, he mainly offers scriptural instruction and wisdom through his work. That is why his poems are perfect for those who are going through a tough battle, or feel they are in a dark place. Either ways, Ronald Jirovec, through his verses and stanzas, makes it clear that poetry is not only for one to enjoy, but also for finding comfort and guidance.

Book available at www.authorronaldjirovec.com

Poems for Praise, Comfort, and Joy: Volume I

Author: Ronald Jirovec

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: August 2022

Genre: Poetry

About the Author

Ron was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, and was intrigued with writing and poetry while studying literature at the UW Stevens Point where he graduated with a BS degree. He discovered his gift of ability to rhyme later in the eighties. As he wrote, many interesting variations of form came forth.

— WebWireID296308 —