The Children's Book "Talk It Out" by Dr. Dianne Olvera Discusses the Crucial Idea of Communication

Recent research on how parent/child language interactions enhance brain development as defined by brain imaging and current technology finds greater activation in essential brain areas needed for language development, problem-solving, and reduced psychological problems. (Romeo, R.R., Leonard, J.A. Robinson, S.T. et al. (2018; Kok, R., Thijssen, S., Bakermans-Kranenburg, M. (2015). To this end, Dr. Olvera, a Board-Certified Educational Therapist and professor, wrote her book, “Talk it Out,” to help parents of children of all ages learn to interact in ways that promote open conversations related to topics that often cause pent-up emotions.

In today's hectic lifestyle, children and adults rarely have time to express their personal needs and frustrations completely. Parents revert to giving commands or changing one's ideas to complete tasks quickly. This often results in children's frustrations that often appear as screaming, anger, or inappropriate actions.

In “Talk it Out,” a middle child named Carson and his elder brother Dylan experience the outcome of peer pressure when Dylan takes his peer's side against Carson. Feeling rejected by his older brother, Carson screamed and got everyone's attention. Carson's reactions, as well as his collaboration with his brother, sister, and parents, changed the whole dynamics of their family.

Given the turmoil within and among youth today, Carson's family decided to make a manageable list that any child, teenager, family, or community member could use successfully. This book illustrates how a kid's perspective on the world might alter their mood. Using effective ways to talk with each other defuses aggressive feelings and reactions and permits honest communication to evolve, especially as children grow up to become responsible entities in society. It demonstrates to them how to discuss their needs and their feelings to attain their goals without aggression. “Talk it Out” also places an emphasis on the family's interpersonal communication to help families discipline in a way that their children learn to problem-solve their issues and take responsibility for their actions. Using these concepts, parents can open more profound doors of communication through easy-to-use strategies.

The characters in the illustrations are entertaining and simple, so anyone, child, or adult, can relate to and learn from them.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/talk-it-out-easy-communication-strategies-for-all-by-dianne-l-olvera-ph-d-bcet-aka-dr-o/

“Talk It Out: Easy Communication Strategies for All”

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: September 2022

Pages: 28

Product Dimensions: US Letter (8.5in x 11in)

Genre: Self-help for successful interpersonal relationships

About The Author

Dr. Dianne Olvera is a Board Certified Educational Therapist who has over 25 years experience with children and adults in educational and private practice settings. She is also a University professor and has a background in bilingual special education, cultural differences, and brain research. Her book, “Ask, Don't Tell: Six Easy Steps to Improving Communication, Self-Control and Interpersonal Relationships,” published in 2007, was a great success and the currently republished second edition is available now.

