All Year Cooling of Coral Springs, Florida Examines Air Conditioning Systems for Its Customers During Service Calls

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling in Coral Springs, Florida does a comprehensive inspection of the AC system as part of every service appointment.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling in Coral Springs, Florida does a comprehensive inspection of the AC system as part of every service appointment. All Year Cooling inspects the AC unit and evaluates the entire ventilation system to ensure that the customer's house is cool and pleasant. Every AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to employ All Year Cooling's services again. They only use the best professionals, who have all passed a thorough screening, testing, and training process, to assure proper air conditioner repair. Each employee of their company stays current with the latest developments in air conditioner repair technology. In addition, they receive continual training in air conditioner repair due to the frequent industry updates and rapidly evolving technological landscape.

To ensure that every customer is comfortable in their own home, All Year Cooling's president, Tommy Smith, stated of their services and commitment to quality: “We take that responsibility very seriously. The quality of our team's work shows how passionate they are about what they do. We are entirely committed to providing the best service possible and stand by the quality of our work.”

As part of its free estimate offer to all clients, All Year Cooling examines, diagnoses, and provides an estimate of the cost of any air conditioner repair. They also work with a variety of air conditioning financing partners, and in the event that a bank rejects a customer's request, All Year Cooling is ready to offer internal financing. They offer a large variety of brands, such as Daikin, Goodman, Ruud, Rheem, Trane, York, and others.

Tommy Smith also offered advice on how to prolong the life of an air conditioner and enhance its performance: "Once your new AC is installed, follow the maintenance recommendations. The air filter may need to be checked and replaced every few months. Avoid delaying this since it can reduce the efficiency of your system. Keep bushes away from the outdoor unit while planting them. To get rid of dust, pollen, and grime, spray the coils frequently. If you are unable to remove everything, contact a professional to undertake an extensive AC cleaning. Use a technician to examine and clean the AC unit and ductwork. To save money, you might be tempted to undertake maintenance on your own, but you might not be aware of all the parts that require inspection. If the appliance broke down on the hottest day of the year, it wouldn't be ideal. Choose a Florida Power & Light Participating Contractor. They help you discover equipment that satisfies your needs while lowering your carbon footprint and electrical expenditures. The savings that come from different programs and initiatives help offset the cost of a new AC unit.”

To find out more about All Year Cooling and the services they offer, please visit https://allyearcooling.com/

About Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

Tommy Smith is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who is currently the President of All Year Cooling, a prominent air conditioning repair and installation company in South Florida. Tommy was born and raised in the South Florida area and now resides in Weston, Florida. Tommy Smith is a highly effective leader, and his passion for providing excellent customer service and producing high-quality work has inspired his staff to follow in his footsteps, allowing All Year Cooling to develop from a modest business to a thriving operation.

Tommy Smith has decades of expertise and understanding in the industry, allowing him to teach others and build a team that provides exceptional service in a very competitive sector. Tommy, who lives in Weston, Florida, appreciates the value of air conditioning in the hot, humid climate of South Florida. He makes himself available to his customers at all hours of the day and night, and the All Year Cooling crew offers same-day installations and free estimates. Trane, Ruud, York, and Goodman are just a few of the brands Tommy Smith and his team can install and maintain. Additionally, the highly qualified specialists at All Year Cooling can offer duct cleaning services, which ensures the cooling system's performance and enhances the home's air quality.

Tommy Smith, a business leader and a family man, is passionate about seeing his hometown of Weston, Florida, and the surrounding area continue to flourish and thrive. Tommy and his wife, Erin, have been married for nearly two decades and have four children together. Project We Care is a family-based non-profit formed by Erin Smith and her daughter Riley. It gives vital supplies such as food, clothing, and home necessities to veterans. In addition, Tommy has made numerous donations to Broward County Schools and the JT Reading Room, and All Year Cooling has been a regular contributor to Cancer.org in the fight against breast cancer.

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 300,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 49 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions. All Year Cooling reviews the work of its technicians frequently to ensure the highest level quality. All Year Cooling is an FPL contractor.

All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.



