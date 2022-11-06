Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ABMD, SLDB, OFIX, and SPNE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2022 /

ABIOMED, Inc. ABMD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ABMD to Johnson & Johnson whereby ABMD shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

If you are an ABMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLDB and AavantiBio, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OFIX and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following close of the merger, OFIX shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPNE to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine owned.

