Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,129 in the last 365 days.

Writers Republic Features the Book, Wisdom and Understanding by Nija L. Walker

Author writes invaluable life lessons in this insightful read

UNION CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A motivational and passionate speaker and writer, author Nija L. Walker invites readers to free themselves from negativity and embrace the power of life, love, and positive energy through the compelling insights and empowering stories in Wisdom & Understanding. There's a treasure-trove of values and ideas as she talks about Patience, Self-Love, Forgiveness, Listening, Creativity, Mental Strength, and so much more, in the pages of her new book.

This book offers answers to many of life's greatest challenges. It explains clearly how to transform oneself into the greatest version of themselves. It also provides readers with great insight into how to connect with and grow their personal relationship with God. It is strategically divided into ten chapters that address significant core values. Wisdom & Understanding reveals the truth about the purpose of people's lives and how to achieve true success.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores; http://www.writersrepublic.com, http://www.amazon.com and http://www.barnesandnoble.com.

About the Author
Nija L. Walker is the founder of Strive For Excellence LLC, which was created to empower, enrich and positively impact the lives of millions of people. She is a dynamic speaker, a brilliant writer, and a powerful poet. Her words are insightful and life changing. She has the unique ability to create influential stories that beautifully illustrate life's lessons. Her messages move people into action. Her wealth of wisdom and understanding produces tremendous value for her readers and listeners to acquire.

Wisdom & Understanding by Nija L. Walker
Paperback: $11.99 | ISBN-13: 9798885363983
Publication Date: June 17, 2022 | Pages: 104

Media Contact

Krystel Swift, Writers Republic, 1 8776566838, kswift@writersrepublic.com

SOURCE Writers Republic

You just read:

Writers Republic Features the Book, Wisdom and Understanding by Nija L. Walker

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.