Writers Republic Features the Book, Wisdom and Understanding by Nija L. Walker

Author writes invaluable life lessons in this insightful read

UNION CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A motivational and passionate speaker and writer, author Nija L. Walker invites readers to free themselves from negativity and embrace the power of life, love, and positive energy through the compelling insights and empowering stories in Wisdom & Understanding. There's a treasure-trove of values and ideas as she talks about Patience, Self-Love, Forgiveness, Listening, Creativity, Mental Strength, and so much more, in the pages of her new book.

This book offers answers to many of life's greatest challenges. It explains clearly how to transform oneself into the greatest version of themselves. It also provides readers with great insight into how to connect with and grow their personal relationship with God. It is strategically divided into ten chapters that address significant core values. Wisdom & Understanding reveals the truth about the purpose of people's lives and how to achieve true success.

About the Author

Nija L. Walker is the founder of Strive For Excellence LLC, which was created to empower, enrich and positively impact the lives of millions of people. She is a dynamic speaker, a brilliant writer, and a powerful poet. Her words are insightful and life changing. She has the unique ability to create influential stories that beautifully illustrate life's lessons. Her messages move people into action. Her wealth of wisdom and understanding produces tremendous value for her readers and listeners to acquire.

Wisdom & Understanding by Nija L. Walker

Paperback: $11.99 | ISBN-13: 9798885363983

Publication Date: June 17, 2022 | Pages: 104

