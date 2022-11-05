2022 Older New Yorkers' Day Learn more about 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day

NYSOFA's 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day celebration is coming November 4, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m.

The program celebrates 94 older adults nominated by local offices for the aging for their volunteerism. Featuring remarks from:

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado

NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

NYS Senate Committee on Aging Chair Rachel May

NYS Assembly Committee on Aging Chair Ron Kim

Aging-NY Executive Director Rebecca Preve

Read NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen's Prepared Remarks