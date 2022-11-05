Submit Release
2022 Older New Yorkers' Day Learn more about 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day

NYSOFA's 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day celebration is coming November 4, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m. 

The program celebrates 94 older adults nominated by local offices for the aging for their volunteerism. Featuring remarks from:

  • NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
  • Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado
  • NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
  • NYS Senate Committee on Aging Chair Rachel May
  • NYS Assembly Committee on Aging Chair Ron Kim
  • Aging-NY Executive Director Rebecca Preve

 

Read NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen's Prepared Remarks

 

