2022 Older New Yorkers' Day Learn more about 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day
NYSOFA's 2022 Older New Yorkers' Day celebration is coming November 4, streaming on Facebook and YouTube at 1 p.m.
The program celebrates 94 older adults nominated by local offices for the aging for their volunteerism. Featuring remarks from:
- NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
- Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado
- NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
- NYS Senate Committee on Aging Chair Rachel May
- NYS Assembly Committee on Aging Chair Ron Kim
- Aging-NY Executive Director Rebecca Preve
Read NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen's Prepared Remarks