What You Can Do to Manage Your Risk of Diabetes November 1, 2022 | 7:27 AM EDT Learn more about Shocking Stat: One in Every Three People Could Have Diabetes in Their Lifetime

Shocking Stat: One in Every Three People Could Have Diabetes in Their Lifetime

What You Can Do to Manage Your Risk

By Lisbeth Irish RDN, CDN, CDCES

One in every three people in the United States could have diabetes in their lifetime if the current rate of increase continues, but the good news is, there are ways to avoid becoming part of that statistic.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Nearly everyone knows someone with diabetes but many more are at risk for diabetes. Currently, 48.8% of older adults over 65 years of age have prediabetes and 29.2% already have diabetes. This includes diagnosed and undiagnosed cases.

Learning how to manage diabetes is essential. Information and counseling is available from Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (“CDCES”), a Medicare-covered service. Registered Dietitian/Nutritionists (“RDNs”) can help you manage your diet, which is an important tool – called Medical Nutrition Therapy or “MNT” – and it is covered by Medicare as well.

When searching for diabetes information, make sure you are obtaining information from reputable resources. Some popular myths about diabetes:

“You can’t eat carbohydrates when you have diabetes.”

“Fruit is full of sugar that is bad for diabetes.”

“You caused your diabetes.”

To discover ways to manage your risk for diabetes, join us on Facebook for the NYSOFA/SNAP-Ed Live show “Ask the Experts” on Friday, November 18th at 1 PM. Diabetes Care and Education Specialists will discuss preventing diabetes, diabetes myths, and answer YOUR questions.

Lisbeth Irish RDN, CDN, CDCES is a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist with the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). She has over 25 years of experience working as a Registered Dietitian in a variety of settings and currently oversees the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education program for older adults in New York State. Lisbeth is also a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. She attended NY Medical College and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition from SUNY Oneonta. Lisbeth enjoys reading, nature, and traveling. Lisbeth says she feels very fortunate to be working with such a dedicated group of professionals at NYSOFA.