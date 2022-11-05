"What Makes a Successful General Counsel Today:" The Vanguard Forum for General Counsels - December 8 and 9 in NYC

General Counsels will come together to discuss the changing and expanding role of the chief legal officer today. The Vanguard Forum is an opportunity for these senior executives to share real-world challenges and craft solutions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- General Counsels from all industries across the US will gather in New York City for https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com

annual GC Forum on December 8 and 9. The theme reflects the changing and expanding role of chief legal officers: "What Makes a Successful GC Today."

Chairing the Vanguard Forum are legendary GCs Tom Sabatino, currently with Tenneco; Mary Ann Hynes, now with Dentons, and David Robinson of The Hartford. This will be the first time that Vanguard members and other GCs will gather in person for the Forum since 2020.

"The General Counsel role is one of the most important in the C-suite – as a trusted advisor to both the CEO and the Board," said Ken Banta, founder, and principal of The Vanguard Network. "Our Forums and other resources for GCs help these leaders be successful and connect with their peers."

Sessions are confidential, highly interactive, and designed to reflect the real-life challenges facing today's chief legal officers. The Forum will cover timely and important topics like ESG, public policy, and the challenges presented by a hybrid and often global workforce. Previous participants report that they most value peer discussions and problem-solving opportunities. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOlPykRrO5NwNmFDTLG7vS4ddqs1WIquKXwRcAZSHJek2GcA/viewform?usp=sf_link

The Forum is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content, and connects C-suite leaders.

Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation, and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."

Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, (Ovid Therapeutics), Cameron Durrant (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.

For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.

