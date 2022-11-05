Governor Abbott Extends State Response, Recovery Efforts Following Severe Storms In Northeast Texas

November 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today extended the State of Texas' response and recovery efforts following severe storms across northeast Texas throughout Friday and overnight into Saturday. Earlier this week, the Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources to support local officials' response to these severe storms.

"The State of Texas stands with Texans and communities impacted by yesterday's and last night's severe weather across northeast Texas, and I have deployed all available resources to help respond and recover," said Governor Abbott. "Texans impacted by this severe weather event are strongly encouraged to report damage to TDEM's iSTAT survey so that we can provide the resources needed for our communities to recover. I thank all of our hardworking state and local emergency management personnel for their swift response to keep Texans safe and for their continued service in helping Texans recover in the aftermath of these storms."

Preliminary damage assessments conducted by local and state officials are ongoing, and the State of Texas continues to have numerous response and recovery resources engaged across the impacted area to support requests for assistance from local officials.

State resources utilized in response and recovery efforts include:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2 Search and Rescue Teams, and the Texas A&M Public Works Response Team

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and heavy equipment for debris clearing

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages, including Medical Ambulance Buses and Ambulances

Texas Department of Transportation: Crews and equipment clearing debris from roadways

Texas Department of Public Safety: State Troopers and Helicopters for aerial damage surveys

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel monitoring power outages and coordinating power restoration with utility providers in impacted areas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel working with local officials to monitor drinking water, wastewater, and air quality

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Field Personnel, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and Mass Care Coordination in support of local officials

Texas A&M University - Commerce: Personnel supporting damage assessments in impacted areas

Texans impacted by the severe weather are encouraged to fill out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and aids officials in determining if the state meets federally-required thresholds for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs. The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in multiple languages online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on November 3-5, 2022: Severe Weather Event.

"TDEM requests the public’s assistance, particularly those who have been impacted by these severe weather events, to provide details through the iSTAT damage survey when it is safe to do so," said TDEM Chief Nim Kidd. "This information will help officials determine where needs are and how to best assist. This survey is a valuable tool for local and state officials to gain a better understanding of the extent of damages in order to seek the resources necessary for those in need."

Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. TDEM has published a tutorial video in English and Spanish explaining the iSTAT surveys on the survey landing page.