Second round of Citywide NAT has concluded, with 660,000+ samples collected Those who failed to participate in the drive as required must get tested at their own cost

MACAU, November 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the present round of Citywide NAT programme has ended at 18:00 today (5 November) with some 660,000 samples collected. People staying in Macao who remain unsampled must book and get tested at their own cost.

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. Those who have not taken the citywide NAT as required must have their sample collected at a regular NAT station at their own cost. The booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT scheme).

2. There is no exemption period for the present citywide NAT scheme. Individuals in Macao who remain untested will be assigned a yellow health code after 18:00 on 5 November. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

3. If your Macao Health Code is converted to yellow despite having undergone the citywide NAT, please visit the platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) to apply for removal of yellow code.

4. Anyone remain untested by 15:00 tomorrow (6 November) will have their Macao Health Code changed to red; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave until the test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue.

5. People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 4 or 5 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result in this Citywide NAT drive.

6. For people who have participated in NAT tests for other categories on 3 November, they are still required to participate in this Citywide NAT drive on either 4 November or 5 November.

7. People with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; if they have participated in this Citywide NAT drive, they do not need to repeat the test on the same day.