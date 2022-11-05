Starting 9 November, public required to fill-in Macao residential address in “Macao Health Code” Public urged to review and update information in advance to avoid delay in generation of health code

MACAU, November 5 - The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that, starting from 9 November (next Wednesday), the option “Give consent to the Health Bureau to retrieve personal information from the Identification Services Bureau if registered address falls into the affected area(s)” will be automatically removed from the “Macao Health Code” app. The public must fill in their correct and up-to-date residential address in Macao then, in order to generate a health code.

In order to avoid the inconvenience caused by not being able to generate the health code in real time due to the need to re-fill the residential address in Macao, the public are urged to review and update relevant information in advance. One may enter the “Macao Health Code” app, if the “Address in Macao” column shows “Retrieve from the Identification Services Bureau”, click “Edit”, then “Next”, and then choose “Register now” to fill in the correct residential address in Macao; after that, click “Next”, choose “Agree to save” and then click “Next” again. After the update is completed, a health code can be generated (see the attached pictures for details).

To cooperate with the SAR Government’s zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control, the public must provide their correct residential address on the “Macao Health Code” app. This information is intended to be used for the timely identification of individuals in the affected areas should an outbreak arise in Macao. For this purpose, starting from 3 November, the Social Welfare Bureau will provide assistance in its social service centres for persons who have troubles updating or inputting their usual place of residence.