Second round of Citywide NAT has collected 660,000+ samples in total, all returned negative Macao resumes normalization of epidemic prevention

MACAU, November 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the second round of Citywide NAT programme has collected more than 660,000 samples in total, and all results are negative.

The Centre stated that since an imported case was detected dated 26 October, and various epidemic prevention and control work has been immediately activated in accordance with the contingency plan, including epidemiological investigations, tracing and control of persons at risk, and the launch of nucleic acid testing in key areas. With the joint efforts of various departments of the MSAR government, all sectors of society and all whole community, and by integrating the joint prevention and control mechanism between Zhuhai and Macao, the current round of the epidemic has been effectively controlled. Among the 10 cases of infection, 2 persons who frequently travel between Zhuhai and Macao were classified as imported cases; the remaining 8 cases were found in isolation control among the contacts, or in the residence and activity places of the 2 cases, which effectively prevented the disease from spreading within the community; after that, a 6-day citywide antigen test drive and 2 rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing programmes have been carried out in the territory, of which no infection cases were found in the community, and community safety of Macao has been safeguarded.

After comprehensive analysis, the Centre announces that Macao resumes normalization of epidemic prevention, and no press conference will be arranged for the time being from tomorrow (6 November), but close attention will be paid to the changes in the epidemic situation inside and outside the territory. The Centre will continue to disseminate up-to-date epidemic information and anti-epidemic measures in a timely manner through various channels and means, so that the public can keep abreast of the latest epidemic information. It should be emphasized that the epidemic situation around the globe still remains severe, all sectors of society are appealed to remain vigilant and take various epidemic prevention measures to reduce the risk of transmission, so as to protect the lives and health of the residents and ensure the normal operation of the economy and society.

In addition, the Response and Coordination Centre reminds again that:

1. Those who have not taken the citywide NAT as required must have their sample collected at a regular NAT station at their own cost. The booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT scheme).

2. There is no exemption period for the present citywide NAT scheme. Individuals in Macao who remain untested will be assigned a yellow health code. Anyone remain untested by 15:00 on 6 November will have their Macao Health Code changed to red; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave until the test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue.

3. If your Macao Health Code is converted to yellow despite having undergone the citywide NAT, please visit the platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) to apply for removal of yellow code.

4. People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 4 or 5 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result in this Citywide NAT drive.

5. For people who have participated in NAT tests for other categories on 3 November, they are still required to participate in this Citywide NAT drive on either 4 November or 5 November.

6. People with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; if they have participated in this Citywide NAT drive, they do not need to repeat the test on the same day.