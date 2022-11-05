Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi President Rashid

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Iraqi President Abdulatif Rashid to congratulate him on his October 13 election to office.  The Secretary also passed his congratulations to the Iraqi people for the October 27 formation of a government.  The Secretary noted that the United States stands ready to partner with the Iraqi government under our bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement to improve economic opportunities, advance Iraq’s energy independence, and address the climate crisis. He also confirmed our commitment to continue supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS.

The Secretary and President Rashid further discussed the need to increase respect for human rights and fight corruption in Iraq, and our shared objective to preserve Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.

