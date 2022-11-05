PVH Corp. Ranked as Top Company for Women in Forbes and Fairygodboss

PVH has been named to Forbes'ï¿½The World's Top Female Friendly Companies (No. 23) 2022 list and Fairygodboss's Best Companies for Women 2022 (No. 12). These recognitions showcase our continued progress in making PVH a great place to work for women by creating inclusion and equity for all through our policies and initiatives.

Forbes compiled its ranking by collecting survey data of approximately 85,000 women working at multinational companies located in 36 countries to determine which ones were leaders in gender equality. Fairygodboss's list is based on anonymous employee reviews of companies that discussed gender equality, employer referrals and job satisfaction.

PVH was featured alongside leading companies from many industries. Some of the important initiatives and benefits that may have contributed to this recognition include:



Gender Equality & Career Advancement – Our nine Inclusion & Diversity commitments were created to launch global programming and targets for the workplace, marketplace and within the communities where we work and live that expands upon the opportunities we provide for women and underrepresented populations. We've launched a global mentorship program and set a target to achieve gender parity globally in all leadership positions at the SVP level and above by 2026.



– Our nine Inclusion & Diversity commitments were created to launch global programming and targets for the workplace, marketplace and within the communities where we work and live that expands upon the opportunities we provide for women and underrepresented populations. We've launched a global mentorship program and set a target to achieve gender parity globally in all leadership positions at the SVP level and above by 2026. Flexible Workplace Programs – PVH is committed to a hybrid office-based work model that supports both remote and in-office work, which Forbes recognizes as essential to correcting gender inequities. In addition, PVH offers an expanded parental leave policy and Work from Anywhere Weeks in the U.S..



– PVH is committed to a hybrid office-based work model that supports both remote and in-office work, which recognizes as essential to correcting gender inequities. In addition, PVH offers an expanded parental leave policy and Work from Anywhere Weeks in the U.S.. Empowering Women Business Resource Group – Global chapters are focused on creating an environment of empowerment, equality and advancement within the workplace and our community. Empowering Women also provides networking, learning and development opportunities for its members to advance their careers.



– Global chapters are focused on creating an environment of empowerment, equality and advancement within the workplace and our community. Empowering Women also provides networking, learning and development opportunities for its members to advance their careers. Global Pay Equity Audits – PVH is committed to fair compensation for all associates across our brands and businesses around the world.



– PVH is committed to fair compensation for all associates across our brands and businesses around the world. Job Satisfaction – We are certified as a Great Place to Work® in the U.S. based on associates' positive survey feedback, demonstrating our efforts to create an inclusive workplace culture.



We are honored to receive these recognitions, and it reinforces our commitment to this work. We know we have more to do as we work to achieve our commitment to gender parity. Looking forward, PVH will continue to empower women in the workplace as we strive to create a workplace environment where every individual is valued, and every voice is heard.

Learn more about our rankings on Forbes and Fairygodboss.

— WebWireID296321 —