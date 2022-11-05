Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co Sparkles in Hong Kong Jewels Sale

Hong Kong Jewels and Jadeite

26 Nov 2022

Hong Kong, Admiralty

Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. handcrafted 18k gold diamond Tulip necklace, estimate of HK$800,000 – 1,500,000.

As part of the Jewels and Jadeite sale a significant private collection of Tiffany & Co. jewellery comprising of ten individual pieces, many by renowned jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger, is being offered by a Canadian philanthropist who over the years has curated this personal collection alongside Tiffany & Co. The exceptional jewellery will be heading to Bonhams Hong Kong on 26 November.

The sale will offer seven exceptional and sought-after Jean Schlumberger (1907-1987) for Tiffany & Co. designs. Recognised as one of the 20th Century's most gifted artists, Schlumberger began his career designing buttons and costume jewellery for designer Elsa Schiaparelli in Paris before moving to New York to set up his own salon. The partnership with Tiffany & Co. began in 1956, where he went on to create designs which captured the imagination of jewellery lovers. Schlumberger's designs used gemstones to transform nature into objects of beauty, many of which remain unrivalled in the world of jewellery design.

The standout lot is a striking Tiffany & Co. diamond and pink diamond 'Soleste' ring mounted in platinum and 18k rose gold. The exquisite 10.56 carat round brilliant-cut diamond is surrounded by fancy pink and round brilliant-cut diamonds, G colour VVS2 clarity. Offered with an estimate of HK$3,200,000 – 6,300,000.

Leading the Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. collection is a handcrafted 18k gold diamond Tulip necklace, designed with an articulated cascade of multi-textured gold tulips with distinctive buds. Interspersed among the tulips are delicate gold bows, scrolls of pave-set diamonds and diamond-set butterflies and dragonflies, completing the spectacular garden necklace, the rare design is offered with an estimate of HK$800,000 – 1,500,000. Bespoke for the vendor to wear with the Tulip necklace is a pair of Tulip earrings, also by Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. The earrings are designed as three distinct textured tulips, crafted in 18k gold, and accented with pave set diamond butterflies and gold bows. Offered with an estimate of HK$80,000-120,000.

One of Schlumberger's most recognised designs, 'Bird on a Rock', will also be available in the sale. Originally inspired by a yellow cockatoo and first created for Tiffany & Co. in 1965, the citrine, ruby and diamond brooch features a brilliant-cut diamond-set bird with round faceted ruby eye perched atop a 61.21 carats cushion-cut citrine. Offered with an estimate of HK$120,000 – 150,000.

An intricately designed tropical seahorse clip brooch showcases Schlumberger's use of texture utilising each stone to create works of art. The seahorse is mounted in 18k gold, accented with round faceted peridots, amethysts, diamonds, and a ruby. Offered with an estimate of HK$120,000-150,000.

A diamond 'Two Bees' Ring, set with a rectangular-cut diamond and accented with circular and marquise-cut diamond bee motifs on the shoulders. The infamous design was born from a meeting with Schlumberger and the great-great grand nephew of Emperor Napoleon I who requested an engagement ring which incorporated one of Empress Josephine's personal diamonds alongside the motif of bees that symbolised their empire. The romantic 'Two Bees' ring was the resulting design. Offered with an estimate of HK$275,000-475,000.

A diamond 'Cooper' bracelet (named for the wife of actor Gary Cooper) is composed of oval-shaped links, accented by 18k gold cross motifs, set with round brilliant-cut diamonds, and boasts 1000 pave set diamonds. Weighing 26.53 carats, offered with an estimate of HK $400,000 – 600,000.

A Pair of Diamond 'Apollo' Earrings, designed in the 1960's, the earrings feature electrons circling an atom and are named for the son of Zeus, God of the sky. The 18k gold and platinum earrings are set with round brilliant-cut diamonds. Offered with an estimate of HK$80,000-120,000.

Stewart Young, Bonhams Director and Head of Jewellery, Asia, commented: "The Tiffany & Co. pieces on offer are of truly exceptional quality and it's a rarity to have so many jewels from one private collector head to the saleroom. We are excited to showcase the exquisite 10.56 carat brilliant-cut diamond and pink diamond 'Soleste' ring in addition to all the striking pieces from Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Everything about this collection is special."

Other by Tiffany & Co. sale highlights include:

• A diamond 'Circlet' Necklace, comprised of 92 circlet links set with round brilliant-cut diamonds, mounted in platinum. Offered with an estimate of HK$240,000-400,000.

• A tourmaline and diamond Butterfly Brooch, designed as a round faceted tourmaline and diamond openwork butterfly. Offered with an estimate of HK$250,000-400,000.

Apart from this significant private collection of Tiffany & Co. jewellery, the 26 November sale also showcases a variety of diamond, ruby, emerald, sapphire, jadeite and other gemstones. Highlights include:

• A Ruby and Diamond Necklace weighing 50.24 carats of rubies, most of them boasting the prestigious "pigeon's blood" colour with exceptional clarity, and the largest stone weighs more than three carats. It took the collector more than five years to amass rubies of matching colour, clarity and quality to materialise this splendid necklace. Estimate: HK$12,000,000-18,000,000.

• A Jadeite, Ruby and Diamond Necklace featuring 49 pieces of graduated intense green colour jadeite beads. Estimate: HK$4,800,000-6,800,000.

