Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc., Alleging Wrongful Termination

Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc. allegedly wrongfully terminated an employee who was subject to protected activity, as well as allegedly failed to provide employees with proper meal and rest periods.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 34-2022-00327993, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint filed alleges Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc. failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required thirty (30) minute meal breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

According to the lawsuit filed against Ethos-California Veterinary Group, Inc., Plaintiff alleges she was sexually harassed by another employee. Plaintiff reported the incident to a manager. It is alleged that the managers failed to investigate the sexual harassment report. After the report was allegedly failed to be investigated, Plaintiff reported the incident to Defendant's hospital services manager. Shortly thereafter, Plaintiff's employment with Defendant was terminated. The complaint alleges Defendant acted in retaliation against Plaintiff because of the sexual harassment report.

