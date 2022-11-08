The Fields of Righteousness reveals the true, untold story, of a horrific incident that occurred in 1922 East Texas

The Fields of Righteousness

It was the summer when the best people Homer knew did the worst thing he could imagine.

GALVESTON, TEXAS, November 8, 2022— John Winder has known about the incident that occurred in East Texas for his entire life. It was told to him by his own father, who lived the story. The new novel, The Fields of Righteousness, fills in the details of how a peaceful farming community could turn on one of its own. The Fields of Righteousness is available now at Amazon.

A page turner written to move quickly, The Fields of Righteousness blends humor, suspense, and tragedy into a picture of life in 1922 East Texas. John Winder has written a novel which will compel you to read more and more as you are caught up in the lives of the people of The Bog.

A drought in 1922 East Texas stoked fears among the farmers of the Bog. Reverend Teufel led his congregation astray by preaching fear over faith, and masking superstition as religion convincing them evil must be purged from the Bog to bring forth lifesaving rain.

Teufel alone determined who to mark as evil. Homer watched it all unfold in disbelief that horrible night when blood flowed in the cotton fields beneath a full moon.

The Fields of Righteousness is available as an e-book or paperback via Amazon.



