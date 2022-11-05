CBP Officers Seize $18.6 Million in Methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $18,600,000 in street value.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP’s commitment in combatting the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations.”

Packages containing 2,033 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2010 International Pro Star tractor trailer manifesting paint buckets for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 2,033 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $18,694,838.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

