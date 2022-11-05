Holland Park Capital launches Digital Hedge Fund
Holland Park Digital Assets, a Multi Strategy Digital Assets Hedge FundTORTOLA, ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Team at Holland Park Capital has recently launched its Digital Hedge Fund.
The Fund began trading under Holland Park Digital Assets this week with proprietary capital and intends to raise $250m over time from high net worth investors.
Holland Park takes a multi-strategy, systematic approach to crypto trading and currently runs sleeves focused on fundamental long-biased investing, dynamic hedging, pair trading and arbitrage. Annualised performance is targeted at 30-50% with a volatility of 30%. The Fund invests in a multitude of strategies either directly, through managed accounts or fund investments and is well positioned to benefit from a diversified set of evolving strategies.
At Holland Park, the belief is that over time most assets will be digitalised. This will have a profound impact on finance and many other economic sectors. Diligently managed fundamental exposure to this exponential growth with systematic investment and dynamic hedge methodologies has the potential to create outstanding investment returns.
The Manager, co-founded Quant Asset Management Pte Ltd in 2004, a Singapore MAS regulated Global Equity Hedge Fund that has operated for over 15 years and won many awards amongst them, the Asia Hedge Award and the Best Quantitative Fund by Asian Investor, trading over 5 billion US dollars on a yearly basis.
Holland Park Capital is well known for its Risk Management expertise with a proven track record during financial crises, protecting investor assets.
The Team at Holland Park Digital Assets is committed to safeguarding the assets under management. This is reflected in stringent internal processes and controls, and the choice of its partners. BitGo provides best in class, cold wallet (not connected to the internet) custody of its digital assets. Cold storage assets are held in segregated accounts, insured and secured by BitGo's battle-tested and peer-reviewed multi-signature security.
The launch has offices in London, Singapore and the BVI. The Fund is BVI based.
Contact: info@hollandpark.digital
www.hollandpark.digital
Investor Relations
Holland Park Digital Assets
info@hollandparkcap.digital