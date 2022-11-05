Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.

Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.

Helium Mobile is the first ever cryptocarrier - an innovative mobile carrier model that leverages people-built coverage and cryptoeconomics to reduce costs and increase benefits for subscribers. Any time a Helium Mobile subscriber connects to the local Helium 5G network, Helium 5G Hotspot owners will be rewarded MOBILE for providing coverage. Since launching this summer, the Helium 5G network has rapidly expanded to 6,300 active small cells, adding 1,300 in the last 30 days across the U.S.

Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, introduced Saga, a flagship Android mobile phone, in June of this year. The device is tightly integrated with the Solana blockchain making it easy and secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets, such as tokens and NFTs. Saga will feature the Solana dApp store, a new marketplace for decentralized mobile apps, and Seed Vault, which helps protect users' private keys for safer transaction signing. Saga is designed and manufactured by OSOM, a leading Android development company whose team has extensive experience building computing hardware for Google, Apple, and Intel, among others.

“Solana Mobile is revolutionizing web3 access and functionality on mobile, and we are proud Helium Mobile is among the carriers selected to power their first smartphone,” said Boris Renski, GM of Wireless for Nova Labs. “As we gear up to launch the world's first cryptocarrier, our partnership will help bring low-cost, reliable and decentralized 5G coverage to Saga users across the U.S.''

Through this partnership, Saga users in the U.S. will receive a free 30 day trial of Helium Mobile when the service is available, with unlimited voice and text. Helium Mobile is expected to launch in early 2023. Those interested in learning more about Helium Mobile and signing up for the waitlist can go to hellohelium.com.

“The Helium Mobile approach to disrupting the mobile carrier landscape aligns really well with Solana Mobile's view of overdue innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” said Emmett Hollyer, Business and Operations Lead, Solana Mobile. ”This partnership creates a win-win for Helium Mobile and Saga customers."

Pre-orders for Saga are available with a $100 fully refundable deposit, which will be applied to the anticipated final cost of $1,000, and will be prioritized for developers in order to test the Solana Mobile Stack and Saga. Saga phones can be pre-ordered at solanamobile.com and will begin shipping in early 2023.

About Solana Mobile

Solana Mobile, Inc., is the mobile-focused subsidiary of Solana Labs. Solana Mobile recently introduced SMS, the world's first web3 mobile stack, and Saga, a flagship Android device. For more information, please visit https://solanamobile.com/.

About Helium Mobile

Built by Nova Labs, Inc., the founders of the Helium Network, Helium Mobile is the world's first cryptocarrier. With Helium Mobile, people will benefit from the success of their mobile carrier. Their contributions, whether as subscribers, coverage providers, or both, make the network more valuable, and they should be rewarded for that.

Helium is a registered trademark of Decentralized Wireless Foundation, Inc. (dba the Helium Foundation), used under license.

