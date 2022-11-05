Submit Release
The Best Black Friday Sonos Arc Deals (2022): Early Sonos Arc Soundbar & More Sales Compared by Retail Fuse

Our summary of the top early Sonos Arc deals for Black Friday 2022, including discounts on Sonos Arc surround sound & 2 Room sets and more

Find all the latest early Sonos Arc deals for Black Friday, together with the latest Sonos Arc soundbar & set deals and more Sonos speaker & sound system sales. Access the best deals by clicking the links below.

The Sonos Arc soundbar is a wireless Dolby Atmos home theater soundbar that features 11 internal speakers that includes two dedicated channels. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, one can say that the Arc is made for the ultimate home theater experience. Music-lovers will also enjoy the Sonos Arc as it can stream songs in the highest resolution formats. With the Sonos Voice Control feature, you can control the soundbar hands-free. The Sonos Arc can also be purchased with a Surround Set or with a 2 Room Set.

