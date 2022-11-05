Submit Release
News Search

There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,015 in the last 365 days.

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early 256GB, 128GB & 64GB Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Sales Shared by Consumer Walk

Early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset deals for 2022 are underway, browse the best early Black Friday controller, games & accessories savings below

Compare the latest early Meta Quest 2 deals for Black Friday 2022, together with offers on bundles, controllers, games and accessories. Find the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best Oculus Meta Quest 2 Deals:

More Meta Quest Deals:

Best VR Headset Deals:

Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart.com to shop thousands more live deals across different product categories. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

As a standalone virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2 provides immersive VR gaming with the least hassle. Included in the box are the headset along with two Touch controllers, which are all that's needed aside from a smartphone to connect to. Now called the Meta Quest 2, this popular VR device works without connecting to a PC, making it a lightweight and portable choice compared to its competition. A fast processor, high-resolution display, haptic feedback and positional audio head its list of excellent specs and features, and it's available in 256GB and 128GB storage options.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005018/en/

You just read:

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early 256GB, 128GB & 64GB Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Sales Shared by Consumer Walk

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.