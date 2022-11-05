Nead, LLC Launches Executive Search and Recruiting Website Search.co

Executive staffing and recruiting agency launches new website specifically geared toward enhanced executive search.

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nead, LLC announced the launch of its new website Search.co. The website is a comprehensive resource for executive search and recruiting, providing users with access to detailed information on job openings and candidates across a range of industries. Search.co is the latest addition to Nead, LLC's suite of online tools and resources for businesses.

"We are very excited to launch Search.co," said Nead, LLC CEO, Nate Nead. "The website is a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes that are looking to find the best talent for their organizations."

Search.co provides users with a range of features to help them in their search for executive candidates. These include:

A database of over 1 million executive job openings

Detailed profiles of over 500,000 executive candidates

The ability to search for specific job openings and candidates by industry, function, or location

A set of tools and resources to help users navigate the executive search process

An team of experienced executive recruiters to assist in sourcing top tier candidates directly

As part of the new website launch, the company has also released a new job search board. The job search functionality on the Search.co website is robust and easy-to-use. Job seekers can search for jobs by keyword, location, or industry. They can also refine their search by specifying the type of job they are looking for, the level of experience required, and the company size.

In addition, job seekers can create a profile on Search.co to make it easier for employers to find them. They can upload their resume, write a bio, and indicate their areas of expertise. This allows employers to view the job seeker's profile and contact them directly if they are interested in hiring them.

The job board on Search.co is updated regularly with new job openings from companies across a range of industries. Job seekers can apply directly to these jobs online and receive updates about new job postings in their area of interest.

"Search.co is a powerful tool that will help businesses save time and money in their recruiting efforts," said Nead. "We are confident that it will become the go-to resource for executive search and recruiting."

About Nead, LLC

Nead, LLC is a leading provider of executive search and recruiting services. The company has a network of over 1,000 recruitment professionals across the globe and has placed candidates in senior positions at some of the world's largest companies.

Nead, LLC also operates two other websites: DEV.co and Recruiters.co. DEV.co is a website for software developers, providing them with access to detailed information on IT and software developer job openings and candidates across a range of industries. Recruiters.co is a website for in-house recruiters, providing them with additional resources for sourcing top-tier candidates at nearly all levels from the C-suite down to the on-site operations manager.

Media Contact

Nate Nead, Search.co, 2064389789, dev@search.co

SOURCE Search.co