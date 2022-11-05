/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make announcement with the Province of New Brunswick/
SAINT-QUENTIN, NB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make a joint announcement regarding attracting skilled workers to the province with the Honourable Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for Immigration and Opportunities New Brunswick.
The Honourable Ministers will be joined by
- Alain Bossé, President and Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Savoie Inc.
- Moncef Lakouas, Board President, New Brunswick Multicultural Council
- René Arsenault, the Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche
Date: Monday, November 7, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. AT
Location: Groupe Savoie Inc.
251 NB-180
Saint-Quentin, NB E8A 2K9
Notes for media:
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m. AT.
- Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:
- Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and the U.S.): 1-866-805-7923
- Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
- Participant passcode: 4273593#
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/05/c0088.html