/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make announcement with the Province of New Brunswick/

SAINT-QUENTIN, NB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make a joint announcement regarding attracting skilled workers to the province with the Honourable Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for Immigration and Opportunities New Brunswick.

The Honourable Ministers will be joined by

Alain Bossé, President and Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Savoie Inc.

Moncef Lakouas, Board President, New Brunswick Multicultural Council

René Arsenault, the Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. AT

Location: Groupe Savoie Inc.

251 NB-180

Saint-Quentin, NB E8A 2K9

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m. AT.

Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:

Toll-free dial-in number ( Canada and the U.S.): 1-866-805-7923

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518



Participant passcode: 4273593#

