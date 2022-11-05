Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,084 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make announcement with the Province of New Brunswick/

SAINT-QUENTIN, NB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make a joint announcement regarding attracting skilled workers to the province with the Honourable Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for Immigration and Opportunities New Brunswick.

The Honourable Ministers will be joined by

  • Alain Bossé, President and Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Savoie Inc.
  • Moncef Lakouas, Board President, New Brunswick Multicultural Council
  • René Arsenault, the Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

Date:          Monday, November 7, 2022
Time:         2:00 p.m. AT

Location:  Groupe Savoie Inc.
                  251 NB-180
                  Saint-Quentin, NB  E8A 2K9

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m. AT.
  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and the U.S.): 1-866-805-7923
    • Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
    • Participant passcode: 4273593#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/05/c0088.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make announcement with the Province of New Brunswick/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.