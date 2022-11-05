Submit Release
Black Friday iPhone 13 Deals 2022: Best Early Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini Deals Tracked by Deal Tomato

The top early Black Friday iPhone 13 deals for 2022, including carrier-locked & unlocked iPhone discounts

Here's our summary of the best early iPhone 13 deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring sales on Apple iPhone 13 smartphones, accessories and more iPhone handsets. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPhone 13 Deals:

Best iPhone Deals:

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup remains a viable smartphone choice this coming holiday season despite the release of the iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 13, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max all sport Apple's A15 Bionic chip and they come with iOS 15 (upgradeable to the latest iOS 16). The base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have dual cameras while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have triple camera arrays.

