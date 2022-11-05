Morocco initiates anti-dumping investigation on tyres and tubes from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 5 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Morocco has announced it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on tyres and tubes for bicycles, motorbikes and motorcycles originating or imported from Việt Nam.

This is the first trade remedy investigation case conducted by Morocco against Vietnamese exports. The products under investigation are tubes and tyres for bicycles, motorbikes and motorcycles under the HS code 4013.200.00; 4013.90.00.10 and 4013.90.00.20.

General data from ITC Trade map, a system of updated database on the trade of countries established by the International Trade Centre, shows export turnover of investigated products from Việt Nam to Morocco reached US$150,000 in 2019, halved to $74,000 in 2020 and increased to $636,000 last year.

According to statistics of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Morocco has conducted 17 anti-dumping investigations and 12 global safeguard cases against imports into the country by the end of last year.

Along with the information about the case, Moroccan Trade, the Ministry of Trade has attached the investigation questionnaire for Vietnamese manufacturing and exporting enterprises.

The deadline for enterprises to complete and submit the survey questionnaire is November 22. In addition, the response should be translated into French or Arabic.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade recommends that relevant manufacturers and exporters consider to have plans to promptly handle the case to ensure the export of investigated products to the Moroccan market.

The imposition of anti-dumping tax will reduce competitive advantages, increase the risk of losing part or all of the export market share of bicycle, motorbike and motorcycle tires in the Moroccan market. — VNS