Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the death of fellow Akbayan Party member Richard 'Butch' Cabilan in Zamboanga del Sur

I strongly condemn the brutal killing of fellow Akbayan Party member Richard 'Butch' Cabilan, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Butch, who was a former Division Secretary General of Akbayan Zamboanga del Sur, was attending a meeting at the Agriculture Training Center when he was shot and killed by three unidentified gunmen. As a civil servant, it is very alarming that this gruesome attack happened inside the compound of a government-owned facility.

I am calling on PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin to immediately investigate this political killing, and appeal for greater efforts from the state to protect our civil servants and all our citizens. We must prevail against these evil acts that endanger our safety and our democracy.

As a partymate, Butch upheld and embodied the best of public service. He had a profound impact on his community. He is widely recognized in Zamboanga del Sur for his fight against poverty, inequality, and injustice. His death is a huge loss.

I offer my deepest condolences to Butch's family and friends at this difficult time. No family should ever experience a tragedy like this.

Give justice to the Cabilan family! Stop political violence in Zamboanga del Sur!