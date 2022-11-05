Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the govt action to avert the European Union ban on PH seafarers

November 4, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE GOVT ACTION TO AVERT THE EUROPEAN UNION BAN ON PH SEAFARERS

The move is long overdue. Hindi dapat nagsasakripisyo ang mga kababayan nating manggagawa dahil sa kapabayaan ng MARINA.

Matagal nang issue ang reformation sa training and development ng ating mga marino, and yet no action has been taken so far. This is a recurring problem that needs our urgent response. I applaud the initial action of the President and we expect immediate solutions from the newly formed tasked force.

I will also be filing a resolution for a Senate inquiry towards the better protection of our seafarers, and to avoid such unnecessary consequences in the future.

Importante na makonsulta mismo ang mga seafarers natin at makasama sila sa lahat ng mga repormang gagawin, dahil sa huli, sila talaga ang apektado, kasama ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay.

