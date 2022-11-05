Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Burglary, unlawful mischief, petit larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B4006195

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 at approximately 0227

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Johnathan Shaw

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 0227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence in Pittsford, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Johnathan Shaw (30) of Pittsford, made entry into a residence despite repeated orders not to and to leave. Investigation also revealed Shaw stole property once inside (two Twisted Tea beverages) and damaged a door. Shaw was later located at his residence and was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/7/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

