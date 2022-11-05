Rutland Barracks // Burglary, unlawful mischief, petit larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006195
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 at approximately 0227
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Johnathan Shaw
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 5, 2022, at approximately 0227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence in Pittsford, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Johnathan Shaw (30) of Pittsford, made entry into a residence despite repeated orders not to and to leave. Investigation also revealed Shaw stole property once inside (two Twisted Tea beverages) and damaged a door. Shaw was later located at his residence and was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/7/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.