ICYMI: Manchin Delivers Keynote Address At Huntington Chamber Of Commerce Dinner

November 04, 2022

Huntington, WV – Last night, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) delivered the keynote address at the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner after spending the afternoon touring the Hurricane City Park upgrades.

“I truly enjoyed speaking with so many of my fellow West Virginians at the Huntington Regional Chamber Dinner last night. The entire region has seen incredible growth and investment, with more than $49 million in federal earmarks for projects across the region and nearly $63 million for Coalfield Development through the Economic Development Administration (EDA), there is so much potential for success. Thank you to the Huntington Regional Chamber for inviting me to speak to you all last night, and I look forward to continuing to support these efforts to revitalize and strengthen our communities across the Mountain State.”