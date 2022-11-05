Submit Release
Second Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of H Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Previously, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male (who was 16 at the time of the offense), of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

 

On Friday, November 4, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male (who was 14 at the time of the offense), of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Explosives. The ATF and the MPD NIBIN Unit (NIU) provided valuable support and continues to assist in this investigation.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

