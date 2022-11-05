Arrest Made in a Homicide: 500 Block of 48th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 3:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, November 4, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.