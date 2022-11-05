/EIN News/ --

Atlas Investissement confirms it has acquired a 7% interest in Millicom

PARIS, 05 NOVEMBER 2022 // Atlas Investissement confirms that it holds an approximately 7 per cent interest* in Millicom (“Millicom” or the “Company”).

Atlas Investissement has identified Millicom as an attractive investment opportunity thanks to its strong position as a regional market leader in Latin America, high-quality assets and strong brand. Millicom has also demonstrated a long-term commitment to the region with its significant investments which will support digital development for the population and the economy as well as the achievement of the group’s ambitious ESG targets.

Atlas Investissement is supportive of the strategy Millicom presented in February 2022 and its Board and management team. The team has shown a solid track record of execution, including the full exit of its African operations and the development of its Fintech activity Tigo Money.









About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.