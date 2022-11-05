CBP Officers Seize over $1.2 Million in Cocaine at Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges intercepted $1,261,600 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents.

“Thanks to their experience and effective utilization of all available tools and resources, our CBP officers were able to thwart these smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 69 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On November 2, 2022, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Chevrolet sedan arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection using the non-intrusive inspection systems (NII). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 12 packages weighing 25.61pounds (11.62kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection which included the use of non-intrusive inspection systems (NII) and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 25 packages weighing 68.87 pounds (31.24kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles, and the cases remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

